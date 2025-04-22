George Clooney has absolutely zero interest in ‘pleasing’ Donald Trump: ‘I don't care’

George Clooney isn’t losing sleep over what Donald Trump thinks of him. George Clooney dismisses Donald Trump's opinions, emphasizing his role as a truth-teller. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP, File)(Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)

In a new interview airing Monday on CBS Mornings, the Oscar-winning actor made it crystal clear that the former president’s opinions have no weight in his world.

Sitting down with Gayle King to promote his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck, Clooney was asked about Trump’s recent online attacks.

“I don’t care,” the veteran Hollywood star said without hesitation. “I’ve known Donald Trump for a long time. My job is not to please the President of the United States.”

“My job is to try and tell the truth when I can and when I have the opportunity. I am well aware of the idea that people will not like that. … People will criticize that. Elon Musk has weighed in [about me]. That is their right. It’s my right to say the other side.”

Trump called Clooney a ‘fake movie actor’ in a fiery rant

Following Clooney's last month interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes”, Trump lashed out at the Wolfs star on his social media platform, Truth Social.

“Why would the now highly discredited 60 Minutes be doing a total ‘puff piece’ on George Clooney, a second rate movie ‘star,’ and failed political pundit,” Trump wrote.

The POTUS even alluded Clooney's last summer op-ed for the New York Times, in which he urged Joe Biden to step down and vouched for Kamala Harris

“He fought hard for Sleepy Joe’s election and then, right after the Debate, dumped him like a dog. Later, I assume under orders from the Obama camp, pushed all out for ‘Kamala,’ only to soon realize that that was not going to work out too well,” he added.

Trump didn’t stop at one post; in another fiery Truth Social rant on July 10, 2024, he went further, calling Clooney a “fake movie actor.”

“George Clooney, who never came close to making a great movie, is getting into the act,” Trump wrote. “He’s turned on Crooked Joe like the rats they both are. What does Clooney know about anything? He uses the Democrat ‘talking point’ that Biden, the WORST President in the history of the United States, has ‘saved our Democracy.’”

Notably, that same day, Clooney published the guest essay in The New York Times urging President Biden to step aside for a new Democratic nominee.