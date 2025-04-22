George Clooney's THIS unbelievable claim about marriage to wife Amal will shock you, too

Ten years into marriage, George Clooney is still sticking to one of the unbelievable claims in celebrity coupledom: that he and Amal Clooney have never had an argument. Yes, not even once. George Clooney reveals he and Amal have never argued in their decade-long marriage. (Photo by John Lamparski / AFP)(AFP)

The Hollywood actor and the internationally acclaimed human rights attorney have been married since 2014, and according to George, it’s been “easy” sailing ever since.

Recently, while sitting with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, the 63-year-old actor said laughing, “I remember we were here with you once before and I remember we said we'd never had an argument. We still haven't. We're trying to find something to fight about!”

“I feel so extraordinarily lucky to have met this incredible woman. I feel as if I hit the jackpot. There isn't a day that goes by where I don't think I'm the luckiest man in the world. So it's great,” he added.

Amal expressed ‘It’s 99 percent luck’ that she met George

Notably, back in 2020, during an interview with People Magazine, he made a similar comment: “We haven't ever had an argument. You know, everybody's been slammed together because of the coronavirus and a lot of friends' relationships have been tested. For us, it's been really easy.”

The couple appeared together on the program in 2022, and confessed for the first time that they never had an argument.

“It's maddening to some of our friends. I have a cousin, actually, every time we see him he's like, his first question is, ‘So have you had an argument yet?’ before he says hello,” Amal said.

Shocked, Gayle then asked the pair that they “seriously” never argued, to which the Batman star replied, “Would you like us to now? Would that make you feel better?”

“It’s 99 percent luck just to meet the right person,” Amal told Gayle, adding that they make a conscious effort to stay open and trusting with each other.

George and Amal’s love story began in 2014 when they got engaged in April and tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Venice that September. Three years later, they became parents to twins Ella and Alexander, born on June 6, 2017.