Georgia stimulus checks approved: Are you eligible for up to $500 refund?

Lawmakers in the US state of Georgia have approved a tax relief measure that could provide residents with one-time stimulus payments of up to $500. The payments are tied to 2024 or 2025 state income tax returns. (Pexels)

The proposal now heads to Governor Brian Kemp, who is expected to sign it into law before payments can move forward.

Who qualifies for the $500 payment? The amount residents receive will depend on their tax filing status. Under the approved plan, single filers would receive $250, heads of household $375, and married couples filing jointly up to $500.

The payments are tied to 2024 or 2025 state income tax returns.

To be eligible, taxpayers must file their returns on time. Those who have not yet submitted their 2025 state tax return must do so by April 15, 2026, to qualify for the rebate.

No application needed Eligible residents will not need to apply separately for the payment. The Georgia Department of Revenue will automatically issue refunds based on the most recent tax return on file.

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The payments will be delivered using the same method as prior refunds, either through direct deposit or a mailed check.

When will payments be sent? The exact timeline for distribution has not yet been confirmed. Once the bill is signed into law, state officials will determine when payments can begin.

According to reports, a significant portion of the refunds is expected to be issued during the 2026 fiscal year. However, the timing will depend on when the legislation is enacted and how quickly tax returns are processed.

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What is the cost of the plan? The one-time stimulus program is projected to cost the state nearly $1.1 billion, reflecting a major effort to return surplus funds to taxpayers.

For now, residents are advised to ensure their tax filings are up to date and to watch for further announcements from state authorities regarding payment schedules.