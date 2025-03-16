Georgia tornado watch: Metro Atlanta, Fulton, Clayton, and Paulding on alert

Severe storms, including the potential for tornadoes, are expected to persist throughout the night across metro Atlanta, Georgia and surrounding areas. Severe storms, including possible tornadoes, are forecasted to continue in Atlanta and nearby areas. (Unsplash - representational image)

The National Weather Service has placed much of northeast and southwest Georgia under a tornado watch until 4 a.m. Sunday.

Several Metro Atlanta counties are included in the alert.

Residents in Fulton, Clayton, Rockdale, Henry, Paulding, Cherokee, Cobb, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Spalding, Coweta, Forsyth, Fayette, Hall, and Douglas counties are advised to stay alert as the storm system moves through the region.

Meanwhile, parts of North Georgia have already experienced intense weather conditions, prompting some residents to take shelter before midnight.

Tornado warnings were issued in Cobb, Paulding, Cherokee, Gilmer, and Fannin counties. The NWS issued a tornado warning for southeastern Paulding, southwestern Cherokee, and northern Cobb counties until 12:15 a.m.

Travel advisory issued as storms cause road blockages across Georgia

The first wave of storms arrived in far northwest Georgia around 8 p.m. Saturday, gradually advancing toward west metro Atlanta by 11 p.m. The system is expected to move eastward, passing through downtown Atlanta after 2 a.m. before heading toward East Georgia. The NWS predicts that severe weather conditions will clear the state by 8 a.m. Sunday.

Early Doppler radar estimates indicate that some areas of West Georgia have already received more than 4 inches of rain. Reported rainfall totals include: Carrollton, Carroll County, with 4.1 inches, Cedartown, Paulding County, with 3.4 inches and Atlanta with 0.03 inches

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has reported multiple trees blocking roads due to the storm. “Highly recommended to not drive until the storms have passed in the morning,” he said in a travel adviosry.

Notably, in South Fulton, a fallen tree was reported on Camp Valley Drive and Benidorm Court. Meanwhile, in Cherokee County, several roads have been closed due to debris.

By midnight, power outages were affecting over 60,000 customers across Georgia. Georgia Power reported 25,000 outages, mostly impacting northwest Georgia and metro Atlanta.