Missouri: Tornado rips through Villa Ridge, Gray Summit, Wildwood near St Louis | Videos

Powerful tornado ripped through part of Missouri, destroying parts of Villa Ridge, Gray Summit, and Wildwood near St Louis. A tornado was spotted in Rolla, Missouri.(Representational Image/ UnSplash)

The storm uprooted trees, destroyed homes, and left thousands without power. Emergency responders rushed to assist residents, surveying the destruction and searching for anyone in need of aid.

Eyewitnesses described the tornado as a roaring funnel, ripping through neighbourhoods within minutes, per AZ Intel.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}