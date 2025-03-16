Pensacola and Panama City weather: Tornado watch issued for Florida Panhandle - List of counties on alert

Washington, Jackson, Bay, Walton, and Holmes counties are under a Tornado Watch in effect until 3:00 A.M. CDT Sunday as spring break 2025 kicks off the first weekend, people in the Florida Panhandle have increased risk of severe weather Severe weather risk rises for Florida Panhandle as spring break 2025 begins. Tornado Watch and Wind Advisory in effect for several counties due to a powerful storm system.(Representational image- Unsplash )

A Wind Advisory is also active across the Panhandle until Sunday as a powerful storm system moves eastward.

A severe squall line of storms advancing from the west increases the threat of damaging winds, heavy rain and even tornadoes as a cold front seeps in from the west. Pensacola and Panama City are on the edge of a high-risk zone, with forecasters closely monitoring the storm's path.

While a tornado watch has been issued for Panama City, a High Surf Warning has been issued for Pensacola.

More than a dozen counties remain under a Tornado Watch while penning this article, including:

Autauga

Bibb

Blount

Calhoun

Chilton

Coosa

Dallas

Elmore

Etowah

Jefferson

Lowndes

Marengo

Montgomery

Perry

Shelby

St. Clair

Talladega

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}