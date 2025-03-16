Pensacola and Panama City weather: Tornado watch issued for Florida Panhandle - List of counties on alert
Pensacola and Panama City face potential tornadoes and damaging winds, with more counties under watch.
Washington, Jackson, Bay, Walton, and Holmes counties are under a Tornado Watch in effect until 3:00 A.M. CDT Sunday as spring break 2025 kicks off the first weekend, people in the Florida Panhandle have increased risk of severe weather
A Wind Advisory is also active across the Panhandle until Sunday as a powerful storm system moves eastward.
A severe squall line of storms advancing from the west increases the threat of damaging winds, heavy rain and even tornadoes as a cold front seeps in from the west. Pensacola and Panama City are on the edge of a high-risk zone, with forecasters closely monitoring the storm's path.
While a tornado watch has been issued for Panama City, a High Surf Warning has been issued for Pensacola.
More than a dozen counties remain under a Tornado Watch while penning this article, including:
Autauga
Bibb
Blount
Calhoun
Chilton
Coosa
Dallas
Elmore
Etowah
Jefferson
Lowndes
Marengo
Montgomery
Perry
Shelby
St. Clair
Talladega
{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}