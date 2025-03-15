Indiana Tornado Watch: Merrillville, Crown Point, Gary, Lake County on alert

Severe storms triggered tornado watches across central and southern Indiana, affecting areas including Merrillville and Crown Point.
Severe storms prompted tornado watches across central and southern Indiana, mainly in Merrillville, Crown Point, Gary, and Lake County area, on Friday night as a powerful weather system moved into the region.
Officials issued two separate tornado watches, both in effect until 4 a.m. ET, covering multiple counties.
The National Weather Service designated the tornado watch for southwestern Indiana as a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION.