Indiana Tornado Watch: Merrillville, Crown Point, Gary, Lake County on alert

Severe storms prompted tornado watches across central and southern Indiana, mainly in Merrillville, Crown Point, Gary, and Lake County area, on Friday night as a powerful weather system moved into the region. Tornado watches were issued for central and southern Indiana as severe storms approached.(Representational Image/ UnSplash)

Officials issued two separate tornado watches, both in effect until 4 a.m. ET, covering multiple counties.

The National Weather Service designated the tornado watch for southwestern Indiana as a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION.

The following counties were on a general tornado watch, according to the National Weather Service:

Benton

Fountain

Martin

Parke

Tippecanoe

Warren

Warrick

Clay

Greene

Montgomery

Putnam

Vermillion

Daviess

Knox

Owen

Sullivan

Vigo

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}