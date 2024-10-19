‘Get that fat pig off the couch’: Trump draws backlash for ‘demeaning and awful’ remarks against women voters' spouses

Former President Donald Trump concluded his Friday rally in Detroit with a plea for women to encourage their “fat pig” spouses to cast their ballot for him early in this election. Trump recently targeted the city of Detroit, asserting that the “whole country will end up being like Detroit” if Harris wins the presidency. However, he retracted his remarks and called Detroit a “sacred place” with “great potential.”(AFP)

Speaking to his followers in Michigan, a key swing state, Trump told female voters that the whole country will be lost if he is not elected to the White House.

Trump's statements come as Detroit's early voting opens this weekend and will be stretched to the other parts of Michigan on October 26. In the past, Democratic candidates have benefited from early and mail-in voting in presidential elections.

Trump recently targeted the city of Detroit, asserting that the “whole country will end up being like Detroit” if Harris wins the presidency. However, he retracted his remarks and called Detroit a “sacred place” with “great potential.”

Trump asks women voters to slap their husbands

Stressing that early voting is underway, Trump urged voters to “Go and vote.”

“Make sure you vote and bring all our friends that want to vote for us. Tell them, 'Jill. Get your fat husband off the couch. Get that—get that fat pig off the couch. Tell him to go and vote for Trump. He's going to save our country,” he continued.

“Get him up, Jill. Slap him around. Get him up! Get him up, Jill. We want him off the couch to get out and vote,” the GOP presidential contender added.

Trump sparks anger with his ‘fat pigs’ remarks

Meanwhile, Trump's the “fat pig” remarks stoked outrage on social media, with Meidas Touch blasting the GOP leader that he thinks “so highly of his voters”.

Lawyer Tristan Snell wrote on X, “18 days to go—and Trump starts calling his own supporters ‘fat pigs’ who are too lazy to get off the couch to vote.”

Harris campaign team page ‘Kamala HQ’ also shared a clip of Trump’s remarks on X, slamming him over his Friday remarks.

While one X user wrote “demeaning and awful,” another speculated that his “battery is dying.”

“This is the image he has of his voters,” a third user wrote.

With few weeks remaining, the race in Michigan is still too close to call.

FiveThirtyEight, a forecasting and polling aggregation, reports that Harris leads by 0.6 points (47.7 to 47.1 percent) in Michigan.