‘Getting along well': Donald Trump on trade ties with China

United States President Donald Trump signaled that things are going “well” in China while talking about trade ties with the Asian country. Donald Trump’s remarks come after the White House indicated positive developments in trade relations with China last week.(File/AFP)

While talking about the trade deficit and ties with China, Trump said, "We're getting along well with China." He made the remarks while appearing on ‘Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo’ show.

“I think getting along with China is a very good thing, but they are paying substantial tariffs," Trump added.

Trump’s remarks come after the White House indicated positive developments in trade relations with China last week. According to an official, both countries have come to a mutual understanding on key matters including such as speeding up the export of rare earth materials to the US, reported AFP.

The US and China also agreed to temporarily ease the high retaliatory tariffs they had imposed on each other after negotiations in Geneva in May.

Trump also bashed former US President Joe Biden and his administration for having a big trade deficit with China.

“...We have a big trade deficit with China. Biden let it get up to a trillion dollars, think of it, a trillion dollars deficit with one country. He let them just take over the coals, we’re not gonna do that. But we’re doing a rare-earths deal but remember, we have all of the airplane parts, they can’t fly their airplanes without us. So we had some cards also,” Trump said.

“We have a deal with China, it’s a good deal hopefully for everybody. We had a deal with China where it was 145% tariffs, and I will tell you, everything stopped in China. I saw that. Everything stopped, and we did China a favour,” he added.

Trump on TikTok deal

President Donald Trump has disclosed that “a group of very wealthy people” will soon purchase TikTok. He said that his government has found a buyer for TikTok, but he did not identify the firm, saying he will reveal so in “about two weeks.”

“We have a buyer for TikTok… I’ll need probably China approval and I think President Xi will probably do it… It’s a group of very wealthy people,” he said.