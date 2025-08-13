Giovanni Pelletier's mom vows to ‘never give up finding answers’ in moving post: ‘I couldn’t be there to protect my son’

The mother of North Carolina teen Giovanni Pelletier has shared a heartbreaking post after his death, expressing her sorrow over not being able to protect her son. Pelletier was recently found dead after going missing. On Saturday, August 9, a decomposing body was found near the area where Pelletier was last seen. Giovanni Pelletier's mom vows to ‘never give up finding answers’ in moving post (Bridgette Pelletier/Facebook)

Pelletier’s family confirmed to ABC 11 and on social media that the body indeed belonged to the teenager, but Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells told the New York Post on Monday, August 11, that an autopsy failed “to make a positive identification.”

‘I couldn’t be there to protect my son’

In a Facebook post, the teen’s mother, Bridgette Pelletier, wrote, “My heart will continue to ache everyday for the rest of my life because I couldn’t be there to protect my son. I will blame myself and without the need for commentary or opinions of others who don’t even know us. Please stop spreading misinformation about my baby and just let our family try to get through this.”

Read More | 'Suspected gang connections, critical evidence overlooked': Giovanni Pelletier's family calls for FBI involvement

“I can’t put into words the depth of the gratitude we feel for the family, friends, and community that doesn’t even know our family,” she added. “I’m using EVERYTHING I have left in my soul to continue to fight for Giovanni and I hope everyone knows that this fight can’t be done alone. Giovanni didn’t deserve this and I promise you baby that Momma will never give up finding answers for you”.

Manatee County Sheriff previously said that “no foul play or trauma was found during the autopsy,” and that “the cause and manner of death are pending toxicology.” The family, however, has indicated that they believe foul play is involved, and said they want the FBI to investigate Pelletier’s death.

A change.org petition seeking “justice” for Pelletier says, “The clock is ticking. Evidence degrades, memories fade, and the trail grows colder with each passing day. We demand an immediate, thorough, and transparent investigation — with FBI involvement — to ensure justice for Giovanni and safety for our communities. His life mattered. His story matters. The public must act now to demand truth, accountability, and justice.”