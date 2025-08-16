‘Give me the scoop’: Lip-reader reveals Putin's secret message to Trump at Alaska airport tarmac

As President Donald Trump greeted Vladimir Putin at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska, the two exchanged a few ideas about Ukraine and their meeting. A lip reader revealed that the US president was ‘somewhat impatient’ and his first word after shaking hands was: ‘Finally’. US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for photos(AFP)

Trump and Putin met for the first time in six years to discuss the war in Ukraine. At the tarmac, when reporters asked the Russian president, ‘When will you stop killing civilians?’, he responded with a simple shrug, indicating that he couldn't hear them.

A lip reader later told The Daily Mail that Trump and Putin appeared to be talking about helping each other.

Read More: 'Snipers in Anchorage': Commentator faces flak amid Putin assassination row ahead of Trump meeting

Trump said, “You made it, fantastic to see you, and appreciated.” The lip reader further told the Daily Mail that Putin replied with ‘Thank you, and you. I am here to help you’.

The US president then said he wants to help, too. The Kremlin leader, as per the report, told his counterpart that he ‘will bring it to a rest’, possibly referring to the Ukraine war.

“All they need is to ask,” he said. “I hope it does,” Trump said.

The two leaders then entered a limousine as they headed for their meeting. The lip reader further revealed details.

Read More: Putin's bizarre reaction to 'when will you stop killing' question before Trump meeting - Watch

“Come on, let’s get straight into the vehicle. We need to move forward, both giving it attention. I know this is serious; it’s quite long. What a journey it is,” Trump reportedly replied.

Putin wants ‘the scoop’

The Russian president reportedly asked for the ‘scoop’. “Give me the scoop,” he told Trump, according to the lip reader.

“It's cargo fuel,” Trump said. It's unclear what exactly they were discussing.

President Trump even instructed Putin to shake his hand because ‘it gives a good impression’.

“Thank you,” Putin reportedly said.