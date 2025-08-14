‘Go home fascists’: Furious DC crowd curses, yells at federal agents patrolling streets, videos surface

Videos going viral on X show people booing and jeering at federal agents in Washington, D.C. This comes after the White House said the number of National Guard troops in the nation’s capital would be increased. It also said federal officers would be on the streets around the clock. President Donald Trump recently announced that his administration will be taking over the city’s police department for at least a month. FBI agents are followed by protesters in the U street neighborhood on August 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. U.S. (Photo by Andrew Leyden / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

‘Go home fascists’

A social media user shared a video of a crowd yelling at the federal agents. According to the post, people were heard saying saying “fu** you,” “what is wrong with you,” and “you don't need to terrorize people like this!” The situation was reported in in DC, on 14th St and W St. NW.

The post added that the federal agents arrested a Black woman in a car. “I don't know what happened to the Black woman who was pulled over and arrested. Or why she was arrested,” the user later wrote.

Another post claimed that people were seen jeering at the federal agents, saying, “You're not helping anyone” and "how much overtime are you getting paid to do nothing!" A photo shows a man holding a placard with “GO HOME FASCISTS” written on it.

One video shared on X showed people yelling and cursing at the federal agents. The post is captioned, “Tense scene out here. People booing and shaming unidentified federal law enforcement as they stand in the middle of the street, posted to pull people over for random checks.”

One video shows people cheering as some federal agents got in their cars and began to leave.

The X user shared, “Locals mobilized quickly out here, with handwritten signs warning drivers to avoid this block, lined up ready to protest what's happening. People shouting down from apartments too.”

One video shows the moment all the federal agents had left. “”"See y'all tomorrow!" shouts one Guy to a few weak laughs”,” reads the caption.

On Wednesday, August 13, hundreds of federal law enforcement and city police officers patrolling the streets made as many as 43 arrests, the Associated Press reported. D.C. Councilmember Christina Henderson appeared to downplay the arrest reports, saying they were “a bunch of traffic stops.” “I’m looking at this list of arrests and they sound like a normal Saturday night in any big city,” said Henderson.