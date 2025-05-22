‘Go Pacers!’: What Jim Irsay said in last social media post hours before his death

Legendary NFL owner Jim Irsay died peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday at the age of 65, his team, the Indianapolis Colts, announced. The Indianapolis Colts owner and CEO, Jim Irsay, was a significant figure in the team’s history since 1997.(Indianapolis Colts)

Irsay's longtime right-hand man and chief operating officer of the Indianapolis Colts, Pete Ward, made the official announcement from the team.

Jim Irsay's last X post

In his last post on X, Irsay had on Wednesday, May 21, cheered for the Pacers. He said, "Go PACERS. Good luck to Herb, the entire @Pacers organization, and our city!"

Jim Irsay leveraged the assistance of Hall of Fame general manager Bill Polian, Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy and Manning to take the Colts from being a standing joke to a key title contender.

However, Irsay had been battling health issues in recent years and even became less visible to the public eye since the fall at his home.

On December 8, 2024, police officers from Indiana's Carmel had responded to a 911 call from Irsay's home. They rushed to the spot to find the legendary NFL owner breathing but unresponsive and a bluish tone to his skin.

Their report said that Ward told the officers he was worried about Irsay suffering from congestive heart failure. His nurse had also said that Irsay's oxygen level was low and that he was "mostly" unconscious.

A month later, Irsay was diagnosed with a respiratory illness. The Indianapolis Colts' owner had also battled alcohol and painkiller addiction.

Irsay's football life began as a ball boy after his late father Robert acquired the Indianapolis Colts with late Carroll Rosenbloom, who took over the Los Angeles Rams. A young Irsay worked his way up to being the youngest general manager in NFL history at the of 24.

Irsay also held tremendous interest in music, he would often meet musicians, collect guitars and find inspiration in some rock ‘n’ roll lyircs.