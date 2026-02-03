Gokce Guven indictment: 5 things to know as Kalder founder charged in $7 million fraud case

Federal prosecutors have charged fintech founder Gokce Guven, a Forbes 30 Under 30 alum, with multiple counts of fraud linked to the fundraising and operations of her startup, Kalder. The case adds to a growing list of high-profile startup leaders facing scrutiny over investor disclosures. Gokce Guven, founder and CEO of New York-based fintech startup Kalder. (X/ @0xGokce)

Here are 5 key facts on the indictment:

1. Who is Gokce Guven? Guven, 26, is a Turkish national and the founder and CEO of New York-based fintech startup Kalder. She was featured on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list last year, which said Kalder’s rapid rise and high-profile clients. The company was founded in 2022 and positioned itself as a platform helping brands turn customer rewards programs into revenue streams, according to reporting by TechCrunch.

2. What is Kalder and how did it operate? Kalder marketed itself with the tagline “Turn Your Rewards into a Revenue Engine,” claiming it helped businesses monetize loyalty and rewards programs through affiliate partnerships. Previous reporting by Axios noted that the startup offered brands the ability to generate recurring income via partner sales. Kalder also claimed backing from prominent venture capital firms and listed well-known organizations as clients.

3. What are the charges? According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Güven has been charged with securities fraud, wire fraud, visa fraud, and aggravated identity theft. Prosecutors allege that during Kalder’s seed funding round in April 2024, she raised approximately $7 million from more than a dozen investors using misleading information about the company’s performance and partnerships.

4. What did prosecutors say was misleading? The DOJ alleges that Kalder’s pitch deck overstated the number of brands actively using its platform and falsely reported steady revenue growth. While the deck claimed dozens of active and “freemium” partners, officials say many companies were only offered discounted pilot programs, or had no agreement with Kalder at all. Prosecutors also allege that the company’s recurring revenue figures were inflated, including claims that Kalder had reached $1.2 million in annual recurring revenue by March 2024.