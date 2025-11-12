Google Drive down: Thousands of users report issues with Google Docs, Sheets amid widespread outage

Google Drive reportedly ran into problems on Wednesday with several users complaining about facing issues in accessing the feature. At the time of writing, Downdetector showed over 2,000 people had reported facing problems. Users also reported problems with Google Docs and Google Sheets, taking to X to voice concerns. Several users reported facing problems with Google Drive.(X/@AbrahamOkah2)

Problems reported with Google Drive

One person wrote on the social media platform, “is google docs down or smth bc why cant i open my assignments.” Another said, “did google sheets/docs just break?”.

Yet another wrote, “GOOGLE, GOOGLEDRIVE AND GOOGLE SLIDES ARE DOWN,” while complaining that they had to turn in an assignment.

An individual also shared a snapshot of Downdetector's page which shows the services facing issues. “Oh yeah we're cooked. Instagram AWS, and Google down,” the person wrote.

Downdetector noted “User reports indicate problems with Google Sheets since 12:42 PM EST.”

They also noted that users were facing problems with Google. At the time of writing 366 users reported facing issues.

The cause for the issue is not known. Google provided an update on the Google Workspace Status Dashboard. The incident report titled ‘Incident affecting Google Docs, Google Drive and Google Sheets’ states “We are investigating access issues with multiple workspace products.” Google noted that there were issues with Google Drive, Google Sheets, Google Docs beginning at Wednesday, 2025-11-12 09:00 PST (12:00 pm ET). “Our engineering team continues to investigate the issue,” they added. An update is expected by 11:10 PST (2:00 pm ET) today. “We apologize to all who are affected by the disruption.,” they further said.

How to fix ERR_SSL_PROTOCOL_ERROR

Google noted "Some customers are encountering SSL errors such as "This site can't provide a secure connection / ERR_SSL_PROTOCOL_ERROR" when accessing Google Drive, Google Sheets, and Google Docs."

If users get the ERR_SSL_PROTOCOL_ERROR on Google it indicates that there is a problem with the security handshake for establishing a secure connection. Sometimes it might be because of incorrect date or time, so changing it to the correct one would fix the problem.

Another way to try and fix the issue is by clearing Chrome's browsing data. The cache and cookies must be deleted. If this doesn't work either then the SSL slate can be cleared. Go to the three dots below the close button, choose customize and control Google Chrome. Head to settings, open advanced settings. Then head to open proxy settings. At this time, a window titled ‘Internet Properties’ should show up. Go to the content window then, and click on Clear SSL State Button, as per Hashed Out.

However, since the issue is from Google's side, they have mentioned that there is no workaround to this error at present.