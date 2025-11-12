Is Instagram down? Several users complain about outage, check if Meta issued any statement

Instagram was experiencing downtime, as numerous users reported issues with the website, app, and other services on Down Detector. Instagram may be down, as users report issues on Down Detector since 12:08 PM ET(Unsplash)

At approximately 12:08 PM ET / 5:08 PM GMT, users began to report problems with both the app and the website. However, the reason of the reported outage is yet to be known and Meta has not issued any statement so far.

Meanwhile, several Instagram users queried about the outage, with one writing on X: “Everyone rushing to X to see if Instagram is down.”

“Oh yeah we're cooked. Instagram AWS, and Google down,” another claimed.

“Is instagram down rn? Or slow? Anyone else experiencing this?” a third user asked.

Down Detector figures

Is Google Drive down?

On Wednesday, Google Drive encountered difficulties, with numerous users expressing their inability to access the feature. As of this writing, Downdetector indicated that over 2,000 individuals had reported experiencing issues. Additionally, users reported complications with Google Docs and Google Sheets, taking to X to share their concerns.

Downdetector stated, “User reports indicate problems with Google Sheets since 12:42 PM EST.”

They also mentioned that users were encountering issues with Google. At the time of this report, 366 users had indicated they were facing problems.

“GOOGLE, GOOGLEDRIVE AND GOOGLE SLIDES ARE DOWN,” one individual remarked while expressing frustration over the necessity to submit an assignment.

The reason for the issue remains unclear, and Google has yet to release a statement regarding the matter.