Govt. shutdown update: At what time is the US House's final vote on the funding bill? Details

The US House of Representatives will vote on the funding package that has been approved by the US Senate, effectively ending the partial government shutdown that started on Saturday, January 31. Though an official update on when the final vote will take place has not been mentioned in the schedule of the US House, reports indicate that the final vote will take place around 2:00 p.m. ET. The US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Feb. 2. (Bloomberg)

The US House has already voted to clear a crucial procedural hurdle which would pave the way to the final vote later in the day. The House is expected to vote on the US Senate-approved funding bill around 2 p.m. to 3p.m. EST.

The final vote comes as US House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Monday that the House GOP plans to take up the bill on today for the final vote. “I think we’ll get it done by tomorrow,” Johnson told reporters.

What To Know About The Funding Bill Following the negotiations with the White House over the controversy on the funding for agencies carrying out immigration raids, the new funding bill is expected to pass the House easily on Tuesday when it goes up for a vote.

Also read: George Bush in Epstein Files: Shocking allegations emerge; ‘raped him too’

The House GOP has put forth a united front with regard to the bill, the Tuesday's crucial procedural, which passed with 217 against 215 votes, showed.

Speaker Mike Johnson, on Tuesday, also confirmed that the bill should pass smoothly, given that a consensus has been reached among the lawmakers in the House. "It should be fine," Johnson said.

He also clarified that President Trump did not have any role in the swift passage of the bill. "The president didn't have any role," Johnson added.