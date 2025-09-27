Government shutdown: When was the last time federal funding was cut off? Complete timeline

A shutdown is almost inevitable for the United States federal government unless a funding bill is conciliatorily passed by Congress on September 30 or earlier. The funding lapse gets increasingly probable with the Democrat-Republican divide in Congress. Know everything about past shutdowns and how often America has faced funding gaps since 1976.(REUTERS/File)

When a budget or a temporary funding bill is not passed, a shutdown takes place. A shutdown, being an absence of appropriation, gives a halt to all non-essential operations of federal agencies, pending some measure by Congress to appropriate funds. These essential services include the defense of the country, social security, immigration enforcement, and air traffic control, while secondary ones considered essential by the shutdown act have their workers boarded or even worked without pay.

These are some of the measures eroding even the government's credibility.

What makes this year different?

In an escalation from past shutdowns, the White House has instructed agencies to prepare not only for temporary furloughs but for permanent layoffs in certain programs. The Office of Management and Budget has told agencies to ready reduction-in-force notices for departments that may lose funding, The Associated Press reported.

It stated that labor leaders and Democrats have sharply criticized this approach, calling it unprecedented and damaging to federal workers. US President Donald Trump, however, has blamed Democrats for the stalemate and insisted his administration’s moves are aimed at eliminating what he dubs “wasteful spending”.

The longest shutdown in history

According to a USA Facts report, government shutdowns have become a regular feature of American politics since the modern budget process was introduced in 1976. The most recent shutdown took place between December 22, 2018, and January 25, 2019, lasting 34 days. It remains the longest in US history.

The funding lapse, during Trump’s first term, stemmed from disputes over funding for a border wall along the US-Mexico border. Approximately 800,000 federal workers were left without pay, while services ranging from airport security to immigration courts were disrupted, the report added.

Timeline on US government shutdowns since 1976

Since the current budget rules were established, the US has seen 20 funding gaps, leading to 10 full or partial shutdowns. Some of the most notable include:

1976 to 1979: There was a series of funding gaps, the longest lasting 17 days in 1978.

1981-1987: Several short shutdowns, often lasting just one to three days, as Congress clashed with President Ronald Reagan over spending.

1995-1996: Two shutdowns during President Bill Clinton’s administration, including one that stretched for 21 days over disputes with House Republicans led by Speaker Newt Gingrich.

2013: A 16-day shutdown during President Barack Obama’s second term, triggered by Republican opposition to the Affordable Care Act.

2018-2019: The longest shutdown in US history, lasting 34 days under Trump, primarily over border wall funding.

Why shutdowns matter

The government shutdown arrangements do nothing but disrupt services, harm federal employees, and cultivate economic insecurities. National parks, museums, and regulatory agencies often adjourn. Food safety inspections and immigration hearings will get postponed. The analysts consider the prolonged shutdowns to have economic furloughs and erosion in public trust in the government, the Guardian reported.

FAQs

When was the last US government shutdown?

The most recent shutdown lasted 34 days, from December 22, 2018, to January 25, 2019.

How many shutdowns have there been?

Since 1976, the US has had 20 funding gaps, resulting in 10 shutdowns.

What causes a shutdown?

Shutdowns occur when Congress fails to agree on a budget or stopgap funding bill before the fiscal year deadline.

Do essential services continue?

Yes. Social security, the military, air traffic control and immigration enforcement continue to operate, though many other services pause.

What makes 2025’s threat different?

For the first time, agencies have been told to prepare for permanent layoffs, not just temporary furloughs, if funding lapses.