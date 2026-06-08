A ground ‌stop is in place for San Francisco ⁠International ​Airport ​in California, the U.S ​Federal ​Aviation Administration said ‌in ⁠an advisory on ​Sunday, June 7. No additional details have been provided. Ground stop in place at San Francisco International Airport, FAA alert says (Pexel - representational image)

An X post by The Flight Expert says that the FAA has issued the following alert for San Francisco ⁠International ​Airport:

Alert type: GROUND STOP

Reason: Other / not reported

Average delay: Not reported

Affected regions: Major US Regions

Expires: 11:15 PM PDT

What we know so far The ground stop applied to flights involving ⁠some Western U.S. air traffic control ​centers, an FAA notice that ​listed the duration of the ground stop as 9:53 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. PDT (0435 to 0615 GMT ​on Monday) revealed. However, it was lifted slightly ​before the end of that period.

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More than 54 million passengers traveled through SFO in 2025, its website says. Various airlines operate ​from the ⁠airport, which is a United Airlines hub and offers many ​international flights to and from Asia ​in ⁠particular. The FAA said in March that it would impose new safety restrictions at SFO that would end up limiting certain landings and lead ​to some delays.

The FAA says that a ground stop is declared when aircraft that meet a specific criteria need to remain on the ground. “The criteria may be airport specific, airspace specific, or equipment specific; for example, all departures to San Francisco, or all departures entering Yorktown sector, or all Category I and II aircraft going to Charlotte. GSs normally occur with little or no warning. Since GSs are one of the most restrictive methods of traffic management, alternative initiatives must be explored and implemented if appropriate,” it explains.