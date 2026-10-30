Gun found in box of Halloween candy in DC public school for young kids

A firearm was found inside a box of Halloween candy at a Washington DC early education center on Thursday, October 29, prompting a police investigation after a staff member discovered the weapon while preparing treats for students ahead of Halloween. Halloween candy is seen in this representational image. (Pexel)

The incident took place at KIPP DC Grow Academy's Shaw Campus in the 400 block of P Street, Northwest. School staff discovered the gun while preparing to distribute candy, according to a report by FOX 5 DC.

No students came into contact with the firearm and no injuries were reported, school officials said. Families were also notified about the incident.

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Staff secured firearm before calling police According to information provided by KIPP DC Grow Academy to FOX 5 DC, staff members followed safety procedures after discovering the firearm inside the candy box.

They secured the weapon before contacting the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

Police responded to the school at approximately 2:50 pm on Thursday after receiving a report about the incident. The department has not announced any arrests in connection with the discovery.

It remains unclear who owned the firearm or how it ended up inside the box of Halloween candy.

The incident is under investigation, according to the report.

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No students came into contact with gun The school confirmed that no students encountered the firearm and that there were no injuries. The weapon was secured by staff before police were called.

KIPP DC Grow Academy serves children from pre-kindergarten through kindergarten at its Shaw Campus. The school's official website lists the campus at 421 P Street NW in Washington.

The discovery came a day before Halloween, when schools and communities across the US were preparing for celebrations and candy distribution.

The circumstances surrounding how the firearm entered the candy box have not been established. Neither the identity of its owner nor the person who placed it there has been disclosed.

Police investigation underway The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the incident.

No arrests had been made as of the latest report, and authorities had not publicly identified a suspect.