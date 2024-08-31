Gwen Walz wows netizens as she schools JD Vance using ‘English teacher voice’ and glasses: ‘Powerful rebuke’

Gwen Walz, the wife of Minnesota Governor and Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, launched a sharp criticism of Republican rival JD Vance in her first appearance as a lone campaigner for her spouse. Gwen Walz attacked JD Vance for his most recent criticism of childless women.(X/AP)

First Lady of Minnesota and former English teacher Gwen attacked Vance for his most recent criticism of childless women.

During a rally in Manassas, Virginia on Friday, she donned her “teacher glasses” to make it clear to the public that she was taking this issue very seriously.

In his recently resurfaced video from Christian forum in 2021, Vance slammed Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers union and the stepmother of two kids, for attempting to “brainwash” children while not having “a single child” of her own.

“If she wants to brainwash and destroy the minds of children, she should have some of her own and leave ours the hell alone,” he stated.

In response, Weingarten asserted that she views herself as a mother after exchanging vows with her wife, who has two biological kids. She dismissed Vance's remarks as “nonsensical.”

Gwen Walz rips Walz by sharing her own infertility experience

The Ohio senator's suggestion that individuals who haven't given birth to children shouldn't be teachers didn't sit well with the Walzes. Gwen utilised her Friday address as crowd-pleasing fodder when she spoke at an Educators for Harris-Walz event. She talked about her and Walz's infertility issues.

Targetting Donald Trump's VP candidate, Gwen said, he was “really disturbed” by teachers who don't have any biological kids.

“Tim and I were teachers who struggled with infertility for a long time and we were only able to start a family because of fertility treatment,” she noted, mentioning that this is very “personal” for her.

Continuing her tirade against the Ohio Senator, she stressed that they “do not take kindly to folks like JD Vance telling us when or how to start our families.”

“So let me use my teacher voice,” Gwen remarked, garnering cheers from the crowd. After putting on her “teacher glasses”, she stated, “Mr. Vance, how about you mind your own business?”

Notably, Walz recently came under fire for falsely claiming that he and Gwen used IVF, an infamous treatment that has been officially banned in Alabama following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The couple, however, used IUI (Intra-Uterine Injection), a less controversial method of treatment.

Gwen Walz's takedown impresses netizens

Meanwhile, Gwen's assault on Vance with teacher glasses has impressed several netizens, with one writing, “Love her teacher voice and that look over the glasses.”

Calling her speech a “powerful rebuke”, another said: “Gwen Walz's personal experience and passion shine through in her response to JD Vance's insensitive comments. Her message is clear: family planning is a personal choice, not a politician's business.”

“Using her 'teacher voice' to set the record straight, she's speaking up for countless individuals who've faced similar struggles. Vance would do well to listen and learn from her perspective,” the user added.