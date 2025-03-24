H-1B visa window closes on March 24: When will it re-open for applicants?

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will close the initial registration period for the fiscal year 2025 H-1B cap at noon (ET) on Monday, March 24. After this window which lasts typically 14 calendar days every year, the USCIS notifies prospective petitioners and representatives whose accounts have at least one registration. The process will take up to March 31. The H-1b visa window closes on Monday(Unsplash)

Selected beneficiaries can start filling out petitions.

What’s next?

After the initial registration period closes, selected applicants can start filling the H-1B petition for FY 2026. The period for filing the H-1B cap-subject petition will be at least 90 days.

When will the next H-1B window open?

It is difficult to predict when the FY 2027 H-1B window will open. However, going by the current pattern, the registration window will most likely occur in March of 2026. To get the most up-to-date information it is best to check the USCIS website. For the 2026 H-1B cap season, each registration submitted on behalf of a beneficiary costs $215.

During the H-1B cap season registration, prospective petitioners and representatives have to utilize a US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) online account to electronically register each beneficiary for the selection process.

Here are registration and selection numbers for fiscal years 2021-2025:

Fiscal Year 2021

- Total Registrations: 274,237

- Eligible Registrations: 269,424

- Eligible Registrations (No Other Eligible Registrations): 241,299

- Eligible Registrations (Multiple Eligible Registrations): 28,125

- Selected Registrations: 124,415

Fiscal Year 2022

- Total Registrations: 308,613

- Eligible Registrations: 301,447

- Eligible Registrations (No Other Eligible Registrations): 211,304

- Eligible Registrations (Multiple Eligible Registrations): 90,143

- Selected Registrations: 131,924

Fiscal Year 2023

- Total Registrations: 483,927

- Eligible Registrations: 474,421

- Eligible Registrations (No Other Eligible Registrations): 309,241

- Eligible Registrations (Multiple Eligible Registrations): 165,180

- Selected Registrations: 127,600

Fiscal Year 2024

- Total Registrations: 780,884

- Eligible Registrations: 758,994

- Eligible Registrations (No Other Eligible Registrations): 350,103

- Eligible Registrations (Multiple Eligible Registrations): 408,891

- Selected Registrations: 188,400

*Note: The number of initial selections for FY 2024 was lower due to expected petition filing rates and higher Department of State approvals for H-1B1 visas.*

Fiscal Year 2025

- Total Registrations: 479,953

- Eligible Registrations: 470,342

- Eligible Registrations (No Other Eligible Registrations): 423,028

- Eligible Registrations (Multiple Eligible Registrations): 47,314

- Selected Registrations: 135,137

*Note: The number of initial selections for FY 2025 was lower due to a new beneficiary-centric selection process and adjustments based on projected filing rates.