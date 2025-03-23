This company got most H-1B visas approved in 2024. It's not Infosys, TCS or Microsoft

Under the Donald Trump administration, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is introducing several changes to the H-1B visa program, which permits American employers to hire foreign workers for positions requiring specialized skills. Infosys received 8,140 H-1B visa approvals in 2024(REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/File Photo)

Indians are among the largest beneficiaries of the H-1B program. In 2024, according to USCIS data, Indian-origin tech companies secured a fifth of all H-1B visas issued by the US. The agency further added that 24,766 of the 130,000 H-1B visas were granted to Indian-origin companies between April and September 2024.

Read More: H-1B visa applications to be deleted starting March 20. What does it mean for applicants?

According to the data, Infosys received 8,140 visas and TCS had 5,274 visas approved. HCL America had 2,953 and Wipro received 1,634 visas. Tech Mahindra was issued 1,199 visas.

However, these companies did not make it to the top of the employers list based on H-1B visa approvals. Jeff Bezos-led Amazon had 9,265 approvals.

List of the top companies by H-1B sponsorship approvals in 2024:

Amazon Com Services LLC: 9,265 approvals

Infosys Limited: 8,140 approvals

Cognizant Technology Solutions: 6,321 approvals

Google LLC: 5,364 approvals

Tata Consultancy Services Limited: 5,274 approvals

Meta Platforms Inc: 4,844 approvals

Microsoft Corporation: 4,725 approvals

Apple Inc: 3,873 approvals

HCL America Inc: 2,953 approvals

IBM Corporation: 2,906 approvals

Read More: Why are some Indian H-1B visa and Green Card holders being deported?

On the USCIS portal, ‘Beneficiaries Approved’ counts the number of unique individuals (not petitions) who have received approval to work in the US under the H-1B program through an employer’s petition. Approvals can be for initial employment' (new H-1B workers entering the program) or ‘continuing employment’ (extensions or amendments for existing H-1B workers).

The data, however, doesn’t indicate whether beneficiaries actually started work. It also doesn’t account for multiple petitions filed for the same beneficiary by different employers.

Pew Research Center, in ‘What we know about the U.S. H-1B visa program’ (published March 4, 2025), reported that 73% of H-1B workers whose applications were approved in FY 2023 were born in India. Pew obtained this via a FOIA request to USCIS, receiving data on September 20, 2024, covering approvals by country of birth from FY 2000 to FY 2023.