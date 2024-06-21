Half of Dell employees in US prefer to work from home than get promoted, here's why

During the Covid-era, employees found respite in working from home. However, after nearly two years of remote work, employees were called back to the office. While some companies introduced a hybrid work environment to help employees ease back into the office, others had strict rules. Among the most aggressive companies to push return-to-office policy is Dell. Even months after the tech giant barred its fully remote employees from getting promoted, nearly half of its US workforce is refusing to return to office. Nearly half of Dell's US workforce is refusing to return to office

Internal data from the company reveals that 50% of Dell's full-time US workforce and one-third of overseas employees continue to work from home, Business Insider reports. Their choice to stay back amid the company's strict calls means they would not be able to climb the corporate ladder unless they agree to work from the office or Dell changes its policy. Employees argue that the perks of remote work far outweigh any benefit of working from the office.

“The more time I have to spend in the office, the less time, money, and personal space I have for all of that. I can do my job just as well from home and have all of those personal benefits as well,” an employee told the outlet. Another employee pointed out, “I benefited a lot from being WFH since 2020 and had a lot of personal growth. I’m not willing to give that up if I don’t have to.”

Employees also asserted that remote work enhances their quality of life as they find more time for their families.

Meanwhile, others revealed that going to the office every day increases their spending on factors like commute and food. “With the salary that we are receiving, a return to the office would leave a huge hole in our budget,” an employee told the outlet in reference to remote workers being barred from promotions until they start working from the office.