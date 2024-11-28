Happy Thanksgiving: Here's what's open and closed today

Happy Thanksgiving! As millions gear up to celebrate the festival, last-minute shopping can be a tricky affair. Thankfully, not all stores will be closed on Thursday. However, the hours may vary depending on the location. Here's a list of what's open and closed on Thanksgiving Day: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Day in US

What's open on Thanksgiving?

Kroger: As only select locations will be open, customers can expect a rush to the cash counter. While some stores will be closed, most will be open from 7 am to 3 pm. Sprouts Farmers Market: The supermarket chain will be open from 7 am to 2 pm. Whole Foods: The supermarket chain will be open throughout the day on Thanksgiving with modified hours. Harris Teeter: The grocery and pharmacy store is expected to be open from 6 am to 2 pm. H-E-B: The Texas-based supermarket will be operating from 6 am to noon. Wegmans: Timings are expected to vary across different locations.

Other stores that will be open on Thanksgiving Day are:

Bass Pro Shops, Big Lots, Cabela’s, CVS, Dollar General, DSW (opens at 5 pm), Family Dollar, Old Navy (select locations), Macy’s (opens at 5 pm), RiteAid, Starbucks, Walgreens, Albertson’s, Cub Foods, Food Lion, Meijer, Ralph’s, Safeway, Shoprite, Stop & Shop, and Wawa, according to Fortune.

ALSO READ: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024: What to know and how to watch from home

What's closed on Thanksgiving?

Several popular grocery and retail chains will remain closed on Thanksgiving, including Target, which will keep its doors closed during the festival for the fifth year in a row. Here's more:

Aldi, BJ’s, Costco, Lidl, Publix, Sam’s Club, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Academy Sports & Outdoors, Apple, Ashley Furniture, Bath & Body Works, Belk, Best Buy, Costco, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Foot Locker, Home Depot, JC Penney, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Michael’s, Nordstrom, Petco, REI, and Ulta, per the outlet.