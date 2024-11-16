Harris campaign spent $2.6m on private jet in final weeks of campaigning for presidential race

Kamala Harris' campaign spent a staggering $12 million on private jet travel while campaigning for her failed presidential bid against Donald Trump. The vice president's team shelled out $2.6 million on the environmentally damaging mode of transportation in the final weeks of the campaign alone. US Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris smiles during a campaign rally at Michigan State University's Jenison Field House in East Lansing, Michigan, on November 3, 2024. (AFP)

Harris campaign spent $2.6 million on private jet in final weeks of campaign

Harris has received major flak for her multi-million-dollar spending, as private jets can be up to 14 times more polluting than commercial flights. “Kamala Harris and a lot of pro-climate leaders have a lot of hypocrisy with the words that they state and the realities they must think are real,” Benji Backer, founder and executive chairman of the American Conservation Coalition, told New York Post.

“We need sensible solutions on environment and climate issues, but we’re not going to get them when there’s so much hypocrisy coming from the elitists that everyone else needs to change their lives except for them,” Backer added. Harris' failed presidential bid, which included glitzy rallies featuring appearances and concerts from A-listers like Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga, has been dubbed a “$1 billion disaster.”

Last week, Democratic National Committee's Women's co-chair Lindy Li tore into Harris, calling her presidential run an “epic disaster.” Li called out campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon for “misleading” Democrats into believing Harris would win. “She even put videos out saying Harris would win,” she said of Dillon. “I believed her, my donors believed her, and so they wrote massive checks. I just feel like a lot of us were misled.”

“They’re $20 million or $18 million in debt. It’s incredible, and I raised millions of that. I have friends I have to be accountable to and explain what happened because I told them it was a margin-of-error race,” Li fumed. Democratic strategist Jon Reinish echoed similar sentiments, calling out the campaign for being saddled with $20 million in debt.

“You are looking at these seven-figure luxury costs and thinking ‘Couldn’t that have been deployed to reach guys who listen to podcasts to Hispanic men, or reaching suburban voters?’ And then you say, ‘Who is making that decision? It just doesn’t make sense,'” Reinish said, per the outlet.