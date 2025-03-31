Harrisburg, Arkansas: Tornado spotted amid severe weather warning—See its path

A tornado was spotted near Harrisburg, Arkansas, on Sunday amid severe weather conditions across the state. Videos of the twister have surfaced on social media. According to the radar, the tornado is moving towards Stewart, and Anderson Tully in Poinsett County. Tornado spotted in Harrisburg, Arkansas.(Representational image/ UnSplash)

Tornado Watch 72 is valid until 11 PM CDT -

Central Arkansas:

White

Eastern Arkansas:

Jackson

Lawrence

Randolph

Woodruff

North Central Arkansas:

Independence

Sharp

Cities Included in the Tornado Watch:

Ash Flat

Attica

Augusta

Batesville

Beebe

Cave City

Cotton Plant

Hardy

Hoxie

McCrory

Newport

Pocahontas

Searcy

Walnut Ridge

Storm sweeps through Midwest, South -

On Sunday, thunderstorms and severe weather swept through Oklahoma, Tennessee, Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky, causing widespread damage. Some areas experienced golf-sized hail, damaging homes and vehicles.

The storms left hundreds of thousands without power, with Michigan being the hardest hit, reporting over 350,000 outages, according to PowerOutage.us.

Weather forecast for Monday -

Overnight tornadoes could impact parts of the Mississippi and Tennessee Valleys, with severe storms expected to reach major cities like Nashville, Columbus, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh on Monday.

"The line of storms is going to continue to move eastward overnight, impacting major cities like Nashville, Columbus, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Jackson and Birmingham by Monday morning," weather.com digital meteorologist Sara Tonks said.

She also warned, “Overnight tornadoes are still a possibility, especially for portions of the Mississippi and Tennessee Valleys. Make sure you have a way to get alerts before going to sleep if you are in the path of the storms."