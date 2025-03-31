Louisville weather: Tornado sirens sound as storm causes power outages and damage in Kentucky| Videos

Tornado sirens sounded in Louisville, Kentucky, as severe storms swept through the area, causing power outages and damage across the region. Tornado sirens sounded in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sunday. (Representational image/ Pixabay)

According to the National Weather Service, the following areas in Kentucky are under tornado warning until 10:15 p.m. CDT Sunday -

Central Logan County (South Central Kentucky)

Northwestern Simpson County (South Central Kentucky)

South Central Butler County (South Central Kentucky)

Western Warren County (South Central Kentucky)

Expected Impact:

Dangerous flying debris for those without shelter

Damage or destruction of mobile homes

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles

Likely tree damage

Areas Likely to Be Affected:

Bowling Green: Around 10:00 PM CDT

Memphis Junction and Crestmoor: Around 10:05 PM CDT

Plum Springs and Mount Victor: Around 10:10 PM CDT

Other Locations at Risk:

Insco

Gordonsville

Spa

Epleys

Dennis

Rich Pond

Crossroad

Buffalo Fork

Lost City

Sharer

Power outages in Louisville -

As per the LG&E and KU Energy outage map, over 20,000 customers are without power in Louisville as of 10:50 p.m. EDT Sunday.

"Stay away from downed wires," LG&E and KU advised. "Always assume any downed wire is an energized power line and call immediately."

Customers can report power outages by texting OUTAGE to 4LGEKU (454358), or by submitting reports via mobile app, online, or by phone.

G&E can be reached at 502-589-1444 or 800-331-7370, and KU/ODP at 800-981-0600.

Earlier on Sunday, NWS issued a warning of a greater than 10% chance of strong tornadoes (EF-2 or higher) for the Louisville metro area and parts of central and northern Kentucky.

"The bottom line is, be prepared for strong, gusty winds, isolated tornadoes tonight, and isolated hail and isolated flash flooding," NWS Louisville meteorologist Tom Reaugh said in a conference call Sunday afternoon.