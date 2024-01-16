Hawaii airport closure: Tourists stranded in Kona after cracks on runway

Hundreds of tourists in Hawaii were left stranded after flight operations were halted at Kona International Airport due to runway safety concerns. On Monday, multiple fights were diverted or delayed after “cracks” were found on the runway. While the cracks were a previously known issue, they worsened due to recent heavy rainfall. Due to safety concerns, authorities were forced to enforce an indefinite closure of the airport. Kona International Airport to remain closed until further notice due to runway safety concerns(Hawaii Gov)

Kona airport closed due to “cracks” on the runway

Hawaii Department of Transportation said about the incident, “Cracks had developed and the runway pavement degradation had accelerated due to the recent rains.”

The airport will remain closed until further notice as the full extent of the impact is not yet known. According to Hawaii News Now, passengers flying to and fro Kona on Tuesday were urged to check with their airlines.

Although there is no fixed timeline set for repairs, the department said in a statement, “HDOT is measuring the usable runway length and will provide the information to airline operators to determine how to reopen the runway while restricting planes from the damaged areas.”

“HDOT is also working with contractors to mill and resurface the affected area,” the statement added.

Hawaii Tourism Authority pledges to help stranded tourists

In the wake of this unprecedented airport closure, the Hawaii Tourism Authority has pledged to help the stranded tourists. “Our partners at the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii on each island are standing by to assist further if needed,” the authority said.

“We are looking at how we can further support passengers in Kona who cannot depart this evening, as well as passengers in the air headed to Kona diverted to other airports,” they added.

The travel authority is working alongside travel bureaus and the state department of transportation to provide the necessary help to those who were left stranded.