Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hawaii photographer Hannah Kobayashi breaks silence after returning to US, ‘My focus is now on my healing’

BySumanti Sen
Dec 17, 2024 12:01 PM IST

Hannah Kobayashi, who was recently found safe after going missing, has issued a statement after returning to the United States from Mexico.

Hawaii photographer Hannah Kobayashi, who was recently found safe after going missing, has issued a statement after returning to the United States from Mexico. Hannah said she is "still processing it all" in a statement provided to USA Today by her aunt Larie Pidgeon.

Hawaii photographer Hannah Kobayashi breaks silence after returning to US (midorieve/Instagram)
Hawaii photographer Hannah Kobayashi breaks silence after returning to US (midorieve/Instagram)

Hannah said in the statement that she was "unaware of everything that was happening in the media" during her disappearance. She also urged people to respect her and her family during “this challenging time.”

‘My focus is now on my healing’

“At daybreak on December 15, I crossed the border back into the United States,” Hannah said in the statement. “My focus is now on my healing, my peace and my creativity. I am deeply grateful to my family and everyone who has shown me kindness and compassion during this time.”

Hannah added, “I was unaware of everything that was happening in the media while I was away and I am still processing it all. I kindly ask for respect for myself, my family and my loved ones as I navigate through this challenging time. Thank you for your understanding."

After days of searching, Hannah’s sister, Sydni Kobayashi, revealed that Hannah has been found but “does not wish to return to us.” After Hannah returned to the US, she was greeted by her attorney in California, but not her family, according to TMZ.

Hannah disappeared while heading to New York City after missing a connecting flight to New York and being stranded in Los Angeles. She was later caught on camera crossing into Mexico, and shortly after, reports claimed she may have been involved in an immigration marriage scam. However, none of these claims have been addressed by Hannah or her family after she was found.

Hannah’s father Ryan Kobayashi died by suicide after jumping to his death during the search for his daughter. What made him take the extreme step remains unclear.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On