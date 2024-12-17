Hawaii photographer Hannah Kobayashi breaks silence after returning to US, ‘My focus is now on my healing’

Hawaii photographer Hannah Kobayashi, who was recently found safe after going missing, has issued a statement after returning to the United States from Mexico. Hannah said she is "still processing it all" in a statement provided to USA Today by her aunt Larie Pidgeon. Hawaii photographer Hannah Kobayashi breaks silence after returning to US (midorieve/Instagram)

Hannah said in the statement that she was "unaware of everything that was happening in the media" during her disappearance. She also urged people to respect her and her family during “this challenging time.”

‘My focus is now on my healing’

“At daybreak on December 15, I crossed the border back into the United States,” Hannah said in the statement. “My focus is now on my healing, my peace and my creativity. I am deeply grateful to my family and everyone who has shown me kindness and compassion during this time.”

Hannah added, “I was unaware of everything that was happening in the media while I was away and I am still processing it all. I kindly ask for respect for myself, my family and my loved ones as I navigate through this challenging time. Thank you for your understanding."

After days of searching, Hannah’s sister, Sydni Kobayashi, revealed that Hannah has been found but “does not wish to return to us.” After Hannah returned to the US, she was greeted by her attorney in California, but not her family, according to TMZ.

Hannah disappeared while heading to New York City after missing a connecting flight to New York and being stranded in Los Angeles. She was later caught on camera crossing into Mexico, and shortly after, reports claimed she may have been involved in an immigration marriage scam. However, none of these claims have been addressed by Hannah or her family after she was found.

Hannah’s father Ryan Kobayashi died by suicide after jumping to his death during the search for his daughter. What made him take the extreme step remains unclear.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).