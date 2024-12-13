Hannah Kobayashi's sister admits they haven't ‘physically seen’ her yet, ‘She does not wish to return to us’

Days after the family of missing Hawaii photographer Hannah Kobayashi announced that he has been “found safe,” her sister, Sydni Kobayashi, has taken to Facebook to reveal that they have not yet physically seen Hannah, and that they have no “actual proof of where she is.” They only know that Hannah is somewhere in Mexico, and does not want to return to her family yet. Hannah Kobayashi's (pictured) sister admits they haven't ‘physically seen’ her yet (Hannah Midori Eve Kobayashi/Facebook)

Sydni also called out Hannah’s aunt Larie Pidgeon, who appeared in various interviews after Hannah’s disappearance. Sydni said Larie “became the self-appointed point of contact for the media,” and refused to respect her and her mother’s feelings, going to the extent of “creating a media circus.”

‘Our priority was finding Hannah, not creating a media circus’

“It has been one month since our family was thrust into the spotlight, and the pain inflicted upon us was laid bare for the entire world to see,” Sydni wrote on Facebook, noting how her father, Ryan Kobayashi, who reportedly jumped to his death during the search for Hannah, “flew out to LA immediately after receiving the news” of his daughter going missing.

“Shortly thereafter, my aunt and uncle from New York joined my dad and his best friend in the search. Meanwhile, my mother and I stayed home in case Hannah returned to the Maui or Oahu. We remained in constant contact with my dad and the rest of our family throughout this time. Later, Larie and Jason joined the search, followed by me.” Sydni wrote.

“Larie, a self-proclaimed social media influencer, immediately began participating in multiple interviews and became the self-appointed point of contact for the media. Despite my mother and I not being in support of this, it still happened. There were many occasions when my mother and I requested that Larie respect our feelings and tone down her posts and interviews. Our priority was finding Hannah, not creating a media circus,” she added.

Sydni said the family went into “panic mode” after Hannah went missing, and explained the “physical, mental, and emotional toll” it took. “Couple that immeasurable pain with the court of public opinion and the relentless scrutiny that followed, and it’s a challenge no one is prepared to face. The past 31 days have been absolute hell for us, and I feel they will continue to be for a while, even as we try to transition back to some semblance of normalcy,” she wrote.

Sydni added, “Each day brought the unbearable uncertainty of whether my sister was alive or dead. Losing my father to suicide during this ordeal was more than my soul and heart could bear. I am human. Despite the differences any family has — and we all do — my son, family, and I loved him immensely.”

‘She does not wish to return to us’

Sydni said that she no longer considers Larie her family, and accused her of spreading information that were “inaccurate or half-truths.” “My mother and I have remained completely transparent and have not misled or taken advantage of anyone. While the GoFundMe lists my mother as the beneficiary, we have kept all the receipts to show where the funds have been used: for the search for my sister. When my father suddenly passed away, I added his funeral expenses and arrangements to the campaign as next of kin,” she added.

“At this time, my mother and I have not physically seen Hannah. We do not have actual proof of where she is, other than that she is somewhere in Mexico. We have only spoken to her over the phone, and she was allegedly found safe with Larie, but at this time, she does not wish to return to us,” Sydni said, adding that they are “extremely relieved and glad” that her sister is fine. However, she added that they “also have mixed and overwhelming feelings of exhaustion, devastation, and betrayal.” “There is still so much unknown, and so much that still needs to be navigated,” Sydni said.

“In due time, the truth will surface, and we will all get the answers we truly deserve. I stand by the choices I’ve made for my family, and we know where our hearts lie in this. I would never wish this type of experience upon anyone, especially not back-to-back,” she added.

A GoFundMe had previously been launched by Hannah’s family. However, an update on the page now says that donations have been turned off, and donors who want a refund can place a claim by December 18.