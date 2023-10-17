Heartwarming video shows Amazon driver stopping to help a teen secure his tie outside a Chicago home

An Amazon driver is being hailed for helping a teenager who was struggling to secure his tie. 42-year-oldAmazon Delivery Service Partner driver Eligha Bryant was making a stop at a Chicago house on October 7 when he saw the teen, Luke Breier, trying to wear his tie properly as his family gathered around him. Eligha Bryant helped Luke Breier secure his tie in a random act of kindness (FOX 32 Chicago screenshots)

Bryant quickly stepped in to help, as Breier’s family stood smiling and laughing. “You’re killing the game, young man,” Bryant said to the high school senior in the video.

After the video went viral, Bryant told Fox 32 Chicago, “I believe it's important because where really, wearing a tie, that's a good swag. Not too many, you don't see too many young men out here wearing ties. I didn't think I was doing nothing big. I was able to just doing something I normally do."

‘It shows a lot about him’

Breier said he was headed to the Marist High School homecoming dance, and it was his dad who initially secured his tie. "My dad just did it, it was still kinda long," said Breier.

"He (Bryant) did a better job than I ever could," said Breier's dad, Eric Breier. "As you can see, I have no style."

Bryant is a dad of three sons and five daughters. He has been going to churches frequently, ever since he was a young boy, and would often dress up in suits. When he was just 10, he learned how to tie a tie.“All the brothers around me showed me how to,” he said, according to USA Today.

Nicole Breier, the mother of the teenager Bryant helped, stressed that such random acts of kindness are needed. “We live here in Chicago where racial tension is so high, especially in our neighborhood, which is known to be super racist,” she said. “It was just great to see two people reacting to each other regardless of color and that's the part that just really makes me happy.”

“It shows a lot about him,” her son said. “It shows that he will go out his way to do something for someone else.”

