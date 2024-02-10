Helicopter carrying six people crashes near California-Nevada border, no survivors found

A helicopter carrying six people crashed Friday night near the California and Nevada border in eastern San Bernardino County. So far no survivors have been located after the Eurocopter EC 130 crashed near Nipton(Representative Image/Unsplash)

So far no survivors have been located after the Eurocopter EC 130 crashed near Nipton on the edge of the Mojave Desert Preserve at 10 pm, stated the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

“We are not able to confirm how many people were on board or their names. No survivors have been located,” the department said in a statement.

The helicopter is registered to a Burbank-based tour firm called Orbic Air, NBC reported.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have launched an investigation into the crash.

Also Read: 5 US soldiers killed in military helicopter crash over the Mediterranean

Second crash in a week

This incident comes just days after a Navy helicopter with five marines onboard crashed in the southern California mountains during a storm on Tuesday night.

The five marines were confirmed dead on Thursday. They were identified as: Lance Cpl. Donovan Davis, 21, of Olathe, Kansas; Sgt. Alec Langen, 23, of Chandler, Arizona; Capt. Benjamin Moulton, 27, of Emmett, Idaho; Capt. Jack Casey, 26, of Dover, New Hampshire; and Capt. Miguel Nava, 28, of Traverse City, Michigan.

Authorities said the CH-53E Super Stallion vanished late Tuesday night while returning to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego after training at Creech Air Force Base, northwest of Las Vegas.

"It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that I share the loss of five outstanding Marines from 3d Marine Aircraft Wing and the “Flying Tigers,” Maj. Gen. Michael J. Borgschulte, commander of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, said in a statement.

“To the families of our fallen Marines, we send our deepest condolences and commit to ensuring your support and care during this incredibly difficult time,” Borgshulte said. “Though we understand the inherent risks of military service, any loss of life is always difficult.”