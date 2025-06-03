Helicopter crash in Milton, Florida: Two hospitalized after chopper goes down in Santa Rosa County

Two people were hospitalized after a helicopter crashed at Naval Outlying Landing Field (NOLF) Santa Rosa near Milton, Santa Rosa County, Florida.
A helicopter crashed Monday afternoon at Naval Outlying Landing Field (NOLF) Santa Rosa near Milton, Santa Rosa County, Florida. According to WEAR News, two individuals were on board at the time of the crash and have been hospitalized. Their conditions remain unknown at this time. As a result of the incident, Highway 87 is currently blocked just south of Interstate 10.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information