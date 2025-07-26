Holladay fire: Scary video shows house exploding on 1300 East near Murray- Watch

A structure fire broke out on 1300 E in Holladay, Utah on Friday. A video of the traffic dash cam surfaced which seemed to show an explosion at a house on 1300 East near 4600 South, within a mile of Murray in Salt Lake County. Representational image.

Here's the video:

As per the dash camera footage, the exact location of the fire seemed to be the Van Winkle Expressway, near the crossing of 1300 E and the 4600 S, in Holladay, Utah. In the video, thick plumes of black smoke can be seen rising from the structure.

The location is just at the eastern edge of the Salt Lake Valley, within a few blocks of the border with Murray, at a distance of approximately one mile. As a result, locals in Murray also reported seeing the smoke.

Another video showed that the fire has now spread to the nearby areas and engulfed a vehicle.

Amid the fire response by the United Fire Authority of the Greater Salt Lake area, under which the city of Holladay falls, evacuations are being carried out in the area. Fox 13 Utah reported that the evacuees are gathering at the 1300 East and Murray-Holladay Road.

This story is being updated as more information comes.