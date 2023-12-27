Hollywood dodges fire scare amidst suspicious device incident - Details here

Hollywood finds itself in the spotlight as a security alert unfolds due to a suspicious device thrown at a residence, igniting a small fire. The incident occurred on Firmount Crescent just past midnight on Wednesday, prompting a swift response from local authorities. TOPSHOT - The Hollywood Sign is pictured during a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the first time it was lit, in Los Angeles, California, on December 8, 2023. (Photo by DAVID SWANSON / AFP)(AFP)

Police report details:

Authorities were alerted to the situation after receiving a report of the incident. The police, diligent in their duty, arrived promptly to assess the situation and ensure the safety of the community.

Both police officers and firefighters rushed to the scene, demonstrating their commitment to public safety. They successfully extinguished the small fire, averting potential damages and injuries.

No harm done:

Thankfully, there were no reported injuries or significant damage resulting from the incident. Quick and efficient response from emergency services played a crucial role in mitigating the potential risks.

Three individuals were spotted leaving the vicinity on foot along Old Holywood Road after the incident. Authorities are likely delving into the mystery, seeking information that might shed light on the motive behind the suspicious act.

Road closure:

To facilitate ongoing investigations and ensure public safety, the road remains closed between Clarehill Lane and Knocknagoney Road. The closure affects the flow of traffic in the area, prompting authorities to advise people to steer clear of the impacted zone.