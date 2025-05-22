Hours after Israel Embassy staff killings, person shot outside CIA headquarters

A person was shot outside the headquarters of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Virginia's Langley on Thursday, Reuters reported, citing media reports. The logo of the US Central Intelligence Agency is shown in the lobby of the CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, March 3, 2005(Reuters)

A CIA spokesperson did not confirm the shooting, but said that there was a “security incident” outside the headquarters.

The spokesperson said that security personnel “engaged a person” outside the gates and that the person has been taken into custody. It also declined to say whether the suspect was hit by gunfire, according to Reuters.

In a post on X, the intelligence agency said that the main gate of its Langley compound was closed and directed employees to seek alternate routes.

A person with knowledge of the incident told NBC that the shooting was not fatal.

The incident occurred around 4am (local time), a Fairfax police spokesperson told ABC News.

The incident came a day after two Israeli Embassy staffers were killed by a lone gunman in Washington on Wednesday night. It is unclear if the incidents were related.

Israeli embassy staff killed



Two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington were shot dead while leaving an event at a Jewish museum.

The suspect, identified as Elias Rodriguez, 31, of Chicago, yelled, “Free, free Palestine” after he was arrested, according to the police.

The two people killed, identified as Yaron Lischinsky, an Israeli citizen, and Sarah Milgrim, an American, were a young couple about to be engaged, according to Yechiel Leiter, the Israeli ambassador to the US.

“These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW!” President Donald Trump posted on social media early Thursday. “Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also reacted to the incident, saying he was shocked.

“We are witnessing the terrible price of antisemitism and wild incitement against Israel,” he said in a statement.