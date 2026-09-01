Houston weather forecast for Tuesday: Is HISD closing schools as Tropical Depression Five nears Texas? Latest updates

There have been no announced closures for Wednesday so far, but officials from the districts said they are monitoring weather conditions and will share updates as needed.

The following school districts announced that campuses, offices, and school activities will be closed on September 1 due to inclement weather, as per ABC13 :

Multiple school districts across Southeast Texas announced Monday that they will close schools on Tuesday ahead of Tropical Depression Five as it moves toward the region.

How much rain is expected from Tropical Depression Five in Southeast Texas?

How much rain is expected from Tropical Depression Five in Southeast Texas?

What weather alerts are currently in effect for the Houston area as Tropical Depression Five approaches?

What weather alerts are currently in effect for the Houston area as Tropical Depression Five approaches?

Which school districts in Southeast Texas are closing due to Tropical Depression Five?

Which school districts in Southeast Texas are closing due to Tropical Depression Five?

Also read: Tropical Depression Five tracker: When could it make landfall in Texas? List of cities under alert

Flood watch issued for Houston region A flood watch has been issued for Houston and much of Southeast Texas as the tropical system, likely to become Tropical Storm Edouard, threatens to bring heavy rain to the region on Tuesday.

The watch takes effect at 1am Tuesday and remains in place through Wednesday morning, covering areas generally along and east of Interstate 45. Rain could begin along the upper Texas coast before sunrise and spread inland toward Houston around midday, per the Houston Chronicle.

Also read: NYC Times Square shooting, stabbing reports: What's happening in Manhattan? Police presence on Seventh Avenue

Cities and counties included in the Flood Watch area The flood watch covers Houston and Harris, Montgomery, Fort Bend, San Jacinto, and Polk counties, according to the Houston Chronicle.

As per NWS, the affected area also stretches across a large part of Southeast Texas, including Huntsville, Conroe, College Station, Madisonville, Katy, Sugar Land, Liberty, Beaumont, Winnie, Anahuac, League City, Galveston, Angleton, and Freeport.