How officials are reacting to Trump pausing military aid to Ukraine after Zelensky clash

U.S. President Donald Trump has paused military aid to Ukraine following his clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week, a White House official said, deepening a fissure that has opened between the one-time allies. President Donald Trump and VP JD Vance in a meeting with Zelensky in the Oval Office at the White House, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Washington.(AP)

Here are reactions to the move.

U.S. SENATOR JEANNE SHAHEEN, TOP DEMOCRAT ON THE SENATE FOREIGN RELATIONS COMMITTEE:

“By freezing military aid to Ukraine, President Trump has kicked the door wide open for Putin to escalate his violent aggression against innocent Ukrainians. The repercussions will undoubtedly be devastating."

OLEKSANDR MEREZHKO, HEAD OF THE UKRAINIAN PARLIAMENT'S FOREIGN AFFAIRS COMMITTEE:

"On the surface, this looks really bad. It looks like he is pushing us towards capitulation, meaning (accepting) Russia's demands. To stop aid now means to help Putin."

BRITISH GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON:

"We remain absolutely committed to securing a lasting peace in Ukraine and are engaging with key allies in support of this effort. It is the right thing to do, and is in our interest to do so."

BENJAMIN HADDAD, FRENCH JUNIOR MINISTER FOR EUROPE:

"Fundamentally, if you want peace, does a decision to suspend arms to Ukraine reinforce peace or does it make it more distant? It makes it more distant, because it only strengthens the hand of the aggressor on the ground, which is Russia," Haddad told France 2.

CZECH PRIME MINISTER PETR FIALA, ON X:

Europe must "take full responsibility for our own security. This requires increased investment in defence. Ensuring our security also means intensifying our support for Ukraine. We cannot allow Russia’s aggressive policy, which threatens us all, to succeed."

"The era of relying on others to address fundamental international challenges on our behalf is over."

POLISH DEPUTY DEFENCE MINISTER CEZARY TOMCZYK:

Pausing U.S. military aid for Ukraine is "bad news," Tomczyk told private radio Zet.

HUNGARIAN GOVERNMENT SPOKESMAN:

"The U.S. president and the Hungarian government share the same stance: instead of continuing weapons shipments and the war, a ceasefire and peace talks are needed as soon as possible."