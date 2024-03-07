HT Exclusive: Mom of US illegal immigrant violence victim blasts government, 'Biden could’ve ensured…'

A morning run on a college campus. A desperate attempt to call 911. A tragic end. Tammy Nobles said her daughter Kayla Hamilton's murder was "preventable" (Image provided by Tammy Nobles)

That is what happened to Georgia nursing student Laken Hope Riley. The 22-year-old Augusta University student, who had a bright future ahead was brutally murdered by an illegal immigrant. She died from "blunt force trauma.”

University of Georgia students gather at the Tate Plaza on campus in Athens, Ga., Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, to pay tribute to Laken Riley (Nell Carroll/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)(AP)

As #SayHerName trends on social media, there is another name that comes to mind – another innocent young woman whose life was cut short when she was raped and strangled to death by an illegal immigrant – an alleged MS-13 gang member. Kayla Marie Hamilton, the autistic 20-year-old daughter of Tammy Nobles, met a tragic end, just like Laken.

Kayla was killed in her mobile home in her bed in Maryland days after her birthday in 2022. A 17-year-old El Salvador native was later arrested.

Is there a common thread between the two deaths? Tammy says there certainly is.

‘Joe Biden could've ensured the border was not wide open’

“Both the monsters came across the border illegally,” Tammy told Hindustan Times in an interview. “Both had previous criminal records and were allowed to go anywhere they wanted in the US. The Department of Health and Human Services failed Kayla because they did not make that one phone call to El Salvador to see if the suspect had a criminal record."

“Both murderers were seeking asylum. You don't seek asylum when you already committed crimes previously and you go on to murder young women who had their whole lives ahead of them,” she added.

The Biden administration recently touted a decrease in migrant encounters after the ending of Title 42. Almost a 70% drop in numbers were reported. However, despite the decline, an influx of illegal immigrants is still overwhelming various cities across the nation.

'Kayla and Laken would be alive, if only…'

“Kayla and Laken would be alive if only the government had done its job,” Tammy said. “Joe Biden could've ensured the border was not wide open. It's ok if individuals want to come here for a better life, but every border crosser should be vetted and background-checked to make sure they don't have criminal records in their country and aren't on gang lists.”

Laken’s killer, Jose Antonio Ibarra, was charged with malice and felony murder, aggravated battery, kidnapping, concealing the death of another and other charges. Kayla’s killer’s identity is being withheld as he is a minor. He has been charged with first-degree murder, and rape and robbery.

This photo, provided by the Clarke County Sheriff's Office, shows Jose Ibarra, 26, on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024 (Clarke County Sheriff's Office via AP)(AP)

‘I screamed an animalistic scream’

“Kayla was beautiful inside and out. She loved life and God. She showed the world that being yourself was ok and you didn’t have to follow everyone else,” Tammy said of her daughter.

Tammy Nobles and Kayla Hamilton (Image provided by Tammy Nobles)

“Kayla and I shared a great bond. I was a single parent raising her on my own from the age of 4-9, until I met someone wonderful who became her stepdad,” she added. “Kayla and I were very close and she would share everything with me. I love my baby more than anything and would do anything for her.”

Tammy Nobles and Kayla Hamilton (Image provided by Tammy Nobles)

Tammy opened up about the horrifying moment she learned about her daughter’s murder. “Nothing prepares a parent when you get that phone call saying your child has been found deceased with injuries consistent with a homicide. I screamed an animalistic scream filled with pain and anguish. I fell to the ground while screaming. I couldn't breathe and I felt like I was going to die too,” she recalled.

‘I know how her mother feels’

“I feel for Laken’s family,” Tammy said. “I know how her mother feels. I am so sorry this happened to her family. We both now have to live without our daughters who will never get married, have children or a career.”

Laken Hope Riley (GoFundMe)

Tammy found a lawyer in California who is helping her sue the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Health and Human Services for $100 million for the “preventable murder of Kayla.” “I will continue fighting for justice and sharing Kayla's story to bring awareness and change,” Tammy said.

Kayla Hamilton (Image provided by Tammy Nobles)

“Kayla wanted me to dye her hair and do a TikTok with her. None of this will ever happen again because of the government's failure to keep us safe,” she added.

‘This upcoming election is going to be very important’

Laken and Kayla's murders are not the only cases involving illegal immigrants. In January 2016, Sarah Rae-Ann Root, who was born in 1994, was killed by a drunk driver named Eswin Mejia in Omaha, Nebraska. He was an illegal immigrant and was placed on the ICE Most Wanted List until his arrest.

At the time of the crash that killed Sarah, Mejia's blood alcohol content was 0.241, which is three times the legal limit. He was later called back for mandatory drug screening, but he never showed up. He remains a fugitive.

Another death is that of 16-year-old Texas girl Lizbeth Medina, who was killed by an illegal immigrant from Mexico in December last year. Rafael Govea Romero allegedly fatally stabbed Medina in the bathtub of an apartment she shared with her mom. He was charged with capital murder.

Tammy stressed the importance of background checks to ensure people are not crossing the borders illegally. “That is a crime!” she exclaimed. “And they get a free pass? Americans’ safety needs to come first.”

“This upcoming election is going to be very important. We need a president who is going to put Americans’ safety and well-being first,” she concluded.