 Laken Riley's mother joins #SayHerName campaign - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / US News / Laken Riley's mother joins #SayHerName campaign, many ask why is Joe Biden silent?

Laken Riley's mother joins #SayHerName campaign, many ask why is Joe Biden silent?

ByHT News Desk
Mar 04, 2024 04:23 PM IST

Georgia University student Laken Riley's murder has sparked social media campaign #SayHerName

#SayHerName - Laken Riley's mother and many others have joined an online campaign to seek justice for young Georgia University student, who was brutally murdered by an illegal immigrant. The nursing student's murder has sparked a political storm in United States with Donald Trump and many other Republicans questioning US President Joe Biden's silence on the issue.

#SayHerName campaign ensues on social media, seeking justice for Georgia University student Laken Riley's death(Facebook)
#SayHerName campaign ensues on social media, seeking justice for Georgia University student Laken Riley's death(Facebook)

It was only a month after her murder on 26 January, White House issued a statement on Laken's murder stating, "We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Laken Hope Riley," a White House spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "People should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law if they are found to be guilty. Given this is an active case, we would have to refer you to state law enforcement and ICE."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

However, President Joe Biden has been silent over Riley's murder and even failed to reach out to her family after her sad demise. This alleged ignorance has fueled Republican narrative against the President and question his bias, considering Laken Riley was a ‘white victim’ unlike George Floyd.

Even as Biden has maintained silence on the issue Trump claimed to have a phone conversation with Riley’s parents, who were “devastated” by the loss of their daughter. He blamed Biden for the “invasion” of illegal immigrants and called him “crooked Joe” and “the most incompetent president we’ve ever had.

Many on social media have joined in the chorus #SayHerName, seeking justice and tighter laws against illegal immigration in United States.

Who is Jose Antonio Ibarra, illegal immigrant who killed Laken Riley

Jose Antonio Ibarra, the suspect recently apprehended in connection with the murder of 22-year-old nursing student Laken Hope Riley in Georgia, is a 26-year-old illegal immigrant. The University of Georgia Police Chief, Jeff Clark, described the incident as an isolated one, noting that the university hadn't experienced a homicide in nearly 30 years. Ibarra was identified through campus security footage, community input, and physical evidence. Riley's body was discovered near a lake on the university's campus after she failed to return from a run. Ibarra was arrested on February 23 and faces charges including malice and felony murder, aggravated battery, kidnapping, and concealing the death of another.

Jose Antonio Ibarra's immigration history reveals that he crossed the border in Texas on September 8, 2023. Initially sent to a processing facility, he was later released and traveled to New York City. Ibarra, along with his wife Layling Franco and her 5-year-old son, entered El Paso and was subsequently sent to New York City on September 15. In August, Ibarra faced charges of endangering the welfare of a child when he was arrested for riding a gas-powered moped in Queens with Franco's son on the back without proper protection. At the time, Ibarra was employed by DoorDash, Uber Eats, and a local restaurant. Despite the arrest, the case was later sealed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On