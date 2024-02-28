Laken Riley murder: Suspect accused of ‘seriously disfiguring her body’ using ‘an object,’ new affidavits reveal

New affidavits have revealed that Jose Antonio Ibarra, who has been accused of killing Georgia nursing student Laken Riley, beat her so horrifically with an object that her skull was disfigured. What object he used was not specified. He likely did not know Riley, and abducted and killed her when she went for a run on the University of Georgia campus. This undated image provided by Augusta University shows Laken Hope Riley (Augusta University via AP)(AP)

Jose Antonio Ibarra caused “great bodily harm with an object”

Riley was found dead near a lake on the campus in Athens. She died from "blunt force trauma," according to official police reports. Riley was found to have “visible injuries,” according to UGA Police Chief Jeff Clark.

New charging documents have alleged that Ibarra caused “great bodily harm with an object.” Affidavits shared by Fox News says he was charged with aggravated battery for “seriously disfiguring her body … by disfiguring her skull.” He is also charged with preventing the 22-year-old “from making or completing a 911 call” with “intent to harm.” He dragged her body to a secluded area.

Ibarra, 26, an illegal immigrant, has been charged with malice and felony murder, aggravated battery, kidnapping, concealing the death of another and other charges. Police said the incident was a “crime of opportunity.” According to Clark, Ibarra does not have an “extensive” criminal history.

The loop Riley went to run is easily accessible from behind Ibarra’s apartment complex. The scene where Riley was found dead is about a five-minute walk from Ibarra’s door.

“Laken was an amazing daughter, sister, friend”

The family of the slain student recently released a statement honouring her memory. “We wish to thank the public for their prayers and thoughts during this tragic time,” the family’s statement read. “Laken was an amazing daughter, sister, friend and overall person in general. Her love for the Lord was exemplified in every aspect of her life. She will be missed every day, but we promise to honor her life moving forward in a very big way.”

“During this most difficult time, we ask that you respect our privacy, and provide us the time and space necessary to grieve our daughter’s life that was tragically cut short,” the statement added.