‘Rare’ blast in Monaco leaves Ukrainian oligarch Vadym Yermolaiev, 2 others seriously injured
Monaco blast: The unusual attack took place on Monday night, sending shockwaves across the elite principality on the Mediterranean Coast.
Three people were seriously injured in a “parcel bomb” blast, being described as “rare”, at a residential building in Monaco, a microstate in Western Europe, situated on the French Riviera. French and Ukrainian media reported that a Ukrainian magnate and his family were those injured.
A source close to the investigation who asked not to be named told AFP news agency that one of those wounded was Ukrainian oligarch Vadym Yermolaiev.
The unusual attack took place on Monday night, sending shockwaves across the elite principality on the Mediterranean Coast. Monaco’s leader Prince Albert II called it ‘’an odious act'' and said all the country's services were mobilized to ensure security.
The Monaco government said the "strong explosion" was caused by a "parcel bomb".
The blast was reported to be originating from an explosive device, Associated Press news agency reported, adding that the attacker fled to France, according to local authorities.
Who is Vadym Iermolaiev, reportedly injured in Monaco blast
A couple in their 50s or 60s suffered life-threatening injuries, while a 13-year-old suffered less serious injuries in the explosion, Monaco's minister of state reportedly Christophe Mirmand said, without disclosing their identities.
He said the teenager was "very likely related" to the pair.
According to Ukranian news site Ukrainska Pravda, Ukrainian construction tycoon Vadym Iermolaiev was targeted by Ukrainian sanctions in 2023 for ties to Russia.
The explosion went off around 9 pm (local time) at the entryway of a residence near the French border, injuring two adults and a child who were taken to hospitals in France, Mirmand said.
The suspect crossed the border into France on foot, and was identified via video surveillance in Monaco and the neighboring French town of Beausoleil, Mirmand said.
Videos and video grabs surfaced on social media, purportedly showing the suspect and heavy police deployment at the incident site as well as areas around.
A French national police official said French police are searching for the suspect and supporting the investigation, but would not elaborate.
French broadcaster BFM and Ukrainian news site Ukrainska Pravda identified one of the injured as Ukrainian construction tycoon Vadym Iermolaiev. Ukrainska Pravda said he was targeted by Ukrainian sanctions in 2023 for ties to Russia.
Public prosecutor Stephane Thibault said a suspect had left a bag or package in the building's lobby before leaving, AFP reported.
Nothing appeared for the moment to indicate why the building might have been targeted, he added.
The Monaco government said the "strong explosion" was caused by a "parcel bomb".
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