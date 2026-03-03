A small plane has reportedly crashed into the Hudson River near Newburgh-Beacon Bridge in New York, AZ Intel reported on X. BNO News reported that the plane was a Cessna 172, which is a single-engine, four-seat plane commonly used for flight training and private travel. It had the registration number N1560E, and is registered to American Airman Inc, a flight school based on Long Island. Hudson River plane crash update: Cessna 172 crashes near New York's Newburgh-Beacon Bridge (Pexel - representational image)

The aircraft that crashed had departed from Long Island MacArthur Airport. Per FlightRadar24, the plane’s last recorded position was in the Hudson River between the cities of Newburgh and Beacon, roughly 60 miles north of New York City.

Read More | Huntington Beach chopper crash: What we know about the 1980 Bell 222 helicopter – first details out

The area is located near New York Stewart International Airport, a commercial and military airport in Orange County.

Is the cause of the crash known? The cause of the crash remains unknown. A search and rescue operation has reportedly been launched.

Read More | Fort Worth plane crash: 5 things we know about Texas tragedy that killed 2

Orange County NY Fire Calls’ Facebook page shared some details on the reported crash. The page said that according to Stewart Tower, two people were on board and the aircraft was “full of fuel”. It later said that Newburgh Car 4 confirmed that “all subjects” were “out of the water and on shore”.

The page said that units are on the scene, searching for the plane.

The Cessna 172 was first flown in 1955, and more of these have been built than any other aircraft. It was developed from the 1948 Cessna 170, but with tricycle landing gear instead of conventional landing gear.

Cessna delivered the first production model in 1956. By 2015, the company and its partners had already built more than 44,000 units. There was a break from 1986 to 1996. However, the aircraft remains in production today.