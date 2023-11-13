Huge LA fire closes I-10 downtown, here's what commuters need to know about alternate routes and more

A huge blaze neardowntown Los Angeles on Saturday, November 11, has left I-10 severely damaged. The freeway from Alameda Street to Santa Fe Avenue is now closed indefinitely. In this photo provided by the California Department of Transportation, a Los Angeles firefighter uses a robotic hose to douse a fire under Interstate 10 that severely damaged the overpass in an industrial zone near downtown Los Angeles, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 (AP11_12_2023_000005A)(AP)

The fire was reported around 12:30 am at a pallet yard underneath the freeway near East 14th and Alameda streets. Both sides of 14th Street underneath the 10 were completely engulfed. Some of the freeway’s steel guardrails ended up melting, and firetrucks were severely damaged, the Los Angeles Fire Department has said.

Here are the interchanges that are either being diverted or are completely shut down until there is any further announcement:

Northbound 5 Freeway to westbound 10 Freeway Southbound 5 Freeway to westbound 10 Freeway Westbound 60 Freeway to westbound 10 Freeway The westbound 10 Freeway on-ramp at Soto Street The eastbound 10 Freeway on-ramp at Alameda Street The westbound 10 Freeway on-ramp at Santa Fe Avenue

Here’s a map that shows alternate freeway routes around the I-10 closure, including the 101, 5 and the 110 freeways, and State Route 60.

I-10 West and Eastbound detour routes (Caltrans)

Here are some alternate surface street routes to avoid the closure, according to the department of transportation:

10 Freeway – Eastbound

One can exit the freeway at Alameda and 16th. Drivers will then need to head northbound on Alameda to get back on the freeway, and then eastbound on Olympic Boulevard. They would need to reenter the I-10 East mid-block on the approach to Lemon Street. Drivers can alternatively head northbound on Alameda, eastbound on 7th Street and enter the 5 Freeway.

10 Freeway – Westbound

One can travel west on Washington Boulevard, north on Central Avenue and west again on 16th Street to reenter the 10 Freeway westbound.

For Angelenos travelling in or around downtown is public transit, according to LADOT General Manager Laura Rubio-Cornejo. Particularly, Metro rail can be used to completely avoid impacted areas.

Metrolink is also expanding its service on the San Bernardino Line from Monday morning, November 13, in an attempt to help riders impacted by the freeway’s closure. It also aims to ensure that travel from the Inland Empire to downtown is accessible.

“Six extra trains in each direction – three in the morning and three across the afternoon and evening – will connect L.A. Union Station and Covina Station, making all stops in between. Extra passenger cars are also being added to San Bernardino Line trains,” officials said in a news release.

Meanwhile, temporary roundtrip service between L.A. Union Station and the Covina Station will run on the following schedule:

Departing L.A. Union Station at 5:50 a.m., 8:08 a.m., 10:38 a.m., 1:38 p.m., 4:22 p.m. and 6:23 p.m. Departing Covina at 6:59 a.m., 9:11 a.m., 11:44 a.m., 3:11 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

Metrolink ticket holders will be able to connect to every LA Metro train line and buses for free. L.A.’s Emergency Management Department website will regularly provide updates on road closures, alternate route suggestions, additional transportation options and freeway repair estimates.

