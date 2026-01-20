Huge replica of Trump’s alleged birthday message to Epstein appears on Washington's National Mall – who put it up?

A 10-foot-tall replica of an alleged birthday message bearing Donald Trump’s name to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has appeared on the National Mall in Washington, DC, drawing attention from visitors. Messages written by passersby cover an installation depicting a birthday message US President Donald Trump allegedly wrote to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, on the National Mall in Washington, DC. (REUTERS)

According to CNN, the installation surfaced overnight on Sunday, per local time, and is the latest protest artwork by a group calling itself “The Secret Handshake.” The display comes just a day before Epstein’s birthday on January 20 and amid ongoing pressure on the Trump administration over the release of Epstein-related documents.

What the installation shows One side of the towering replica reproduces a note that was reportedly part of a birthday book compiled for Epstein in the early 2000s. The message includes an outline of a naked woman, a signature reading “Donald,” and the line: “Happy Birthday, and may every day be another wonderful secret."

The other side of the replica reads, “Happy Birthday To A ‘Terrific Guy!’”

A plaque near the installation encourages passersby to sign the card with messages addressed to the Trump administration.

Who put it up and for how long The Secret Handshake said in a statement that the installation is permitted and will remain on the National Mall until January 23. CNN reported that it has reached out to the National Park Service for additional details on the permit and placement.

This is not the first time the group has used provocative public art targeting Trump.

In the fall, the collective installed a statue depicting Trump and Epstein together titled “Best Friends Forever.” Previous works have also appeared near federal landmarks in Washington.

The Epstein files The Justice Department said earlier this month that just over 12,000 documents, less than 1% of the total, have been released so far. More than 2 million files are still under review, despite a December 2025 deadline set by law.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the alleged birthday note in July last year. Trump has denied writing or signing the message and has rejected claims of a close relationship with Epstein. He has suggested that someone else could have signed his name and has sued the newspaper over the report.

Trump has not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing related to Epstein, who died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.