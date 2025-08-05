Hulu down: Users report ‘upstream request timeout’ error amid outage

Hulu is currently facing a service disruption in the United States, with numerous users reporting an “upstream request timeout” error when attempting to access the app. Hulu down in US(UnSplash)

According to DownDetector, outage reports peaked around 4:30 p.m. EDT on Monday, with users experiencing problems logging in and streaming videos.

One user reported, “Down in Atlanta, Georgia at 4:33pm.”

Another reported, “Down in Buffalo NY right now.”

A third user wrote, “It is down in St George Utah now.”

Social media reports

Several users also took to social media to report the issues they were experiencing.

One person wrote, “Hulu fix your streaming service immediately you guys fix it immediately I I am going to lose my mind if you don't.”

Another reported, “Phone app doesn’t load material. Stays on the Home Screen but nothing loads. TV I get an error stating “we having trouble…” statement. It’s clear the service is down.”

A third user wrote, “Why are you down again? Hulu is a lot of money. Are we getting reimbursed for being down and still down for Monday August 4th?”

Another user wrote, “Why does it seem like Hulu is ALWAYS down omg.”

Hulu has not yet responded to the outage reports.