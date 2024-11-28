Hunger, nausea, exhaustion: Man replicates Donald Trump's diet for a week, wonders how president-elect ‘is still alive’

Author Gareth Davies reportedly replicated Donald Trump’s diet of fast food, snacks, and Diet Cokes to illustrate the physical and psychological effects of it. The diet, during which he skipped meals, ate a lot of processed food and did not drink enough water, resulted in hunger, nausea, and exhaustion. In an article for The Telegraph, Davies wrote of Trump, “I don’t understand how the man is still alive.” Man replicates Donald Trump's diet for a week, wonders how president-elect ‘is still alive’ (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(AP)

Gareth Davies’ week-long experiment

Davies spent seven days replicating the president-elect’s diet, which included fast food, snacks, and a massive amount of Diet Cokes. Davies, like Trump, skipped breakfast. When Trump does have breakfast, he generally eats fried eggs and bacon. Most mornings, to avoid staying hungry, Davies relied on a can of Diet Coke and the occasional Dorito. He said the mornings were difficult, and he would consistently suffer from nausea because of both coffee use and an empty stomach.

Davies also took the supplements that Trump takes, including zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin, and aspirin.

Trump often also skipped lunch, and occasionally ate a meatloaf sandwich. Davies completely avoided lunch, and substituted extra Diet Cokes and sporadic nibbles for meals. He would be incredibly hungry by mid-afternoon, which would be aggravated by the poor nutritional value of the snacks.

Trump generally has large servings of fast food for supper, including pizza, KFC, McDonald's, or a well-done steak. Davies followed this schedule, and started the first night at McDonald's. Usually, Trump orders two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, two Big Macs, and a small chocolate milkshake.

Davies said his first meal was quite satisfying. However, the thick consistency of the milkshake is something he did not enjoy. Over the next few days, Davies indulged in a variety of fast-food combinations mirroring what Trump likes.

Trump’s diet has often been criticised due to the large amount of highly processed meals included in it. Nutritionists have pointed out that it contributes to a bad gut flora as it is low in fiber and plant-based nutrients. High-sugar and high-fat foods, along with an excessive amount of Diet Coke, can lead to long-term health hazards. WHO has classified aspartame, which is a major component in Diet Coke, as a possible carcinogen. Not drinking enough water, which Trump is believed to often do, exacerbates hydration issues.

During the week-long experiment, Davies found Trump’s diet to be cognitively and physically challenging. Hunger and exhaustion were constant, and was also accompanied by gastrointestinal distress due to the high salt and lack of fiber.