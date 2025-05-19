IKEA plans major expansion with new stores in 2025 and 2026: Here's where they're opening next

Swedish furniture giant IKEA is ramping up its U.S. expansion, with plans to significantly grow its presence across the country through 2025. After launching five new stores this year, the retailer aims to open six additional locations by the end of next year, a company spokesperson told USA Today. Early plans for at least two more stores in 2026 are also in motion, signalling continued growth in the American market. IKEA is ramping up its U.S. growth, planning five new stores this year and six by 2025 and has more openings scheduled for 2026. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)(AFP)

Also Read: Target faces nationwide boycott on George Floyd anniversary: Here's a list of demands to the retail store

What are IKEA’s Plan and Order points?

Setting themselves apart from the traditional IKEA large-format stores, the Plan and Order point offers the customers a chance to chat with workers and order furnishing solutions which require a “bit more help, such as kitchen, bathroom and closet storage systems,” according to the retail store. Many IKEA Plan and Order stores include convenient pick-up points, making it easier for customers to collect their purchases at a time and location that works for them.

Also Read: Who is Dr. Casey Means? Trump picks Stanford-educated surgeon to lead Make America Healthy Again agenda

What are the new locations IKEA is planning to open?

IKEA plans to open three additional Plan and Order points with pick-up and three large-format stores by year’s end, with at least two more locations expected in 2026.

Three additional Plan and Order points will be located at:

Cherry Hill, Pennsylvania: Opening in June

Beaverton, Oregon: Opening in June

Hunt Valley, Maryland: Opening in July

The three large-format stores are opening up at:

San Marcos, Texas: Opening in July

McAllen, Texas: Opening in October

Dallas, Texas: Opening in December

The two large-format stores scheduled for 2026 include:

Rockwall, Texas

Phoenix, Arizona

Where has IKEA already opened up in 2025?

The four Plan and Order point locations are:

Scottsdale, Arizona

Thousand Oaks, California

Ontario, California

Colma, California

IKEA recently opened a pick-up point in Santa Monica, California, offering a seamless blend of online and in-store shopping. Customers can place orders either in-store or on IKEA.com and pick them up for free the next day, enhancing convenience and flexibility for shoppers.