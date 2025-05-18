Target faces nationwide boycott on George Floyd anniversary: Here's a list of demands to the retail store

Black faith leaders are planning nationwide peaceful protests outside Target stores on May 25, marking five years since the murder of George Floyd. The demonstrations come in response to Target’s recent rollback of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. Pastor Jamal-Harrison Bryant of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Georgia announced that his congregation, along with more than 60 other churches across the U.S., will participate in the coordinated effort to hold the retail giant accountable. On May 25, Black faith leaders will hold peaceful protests outside Target stores to commemorate George Floyd’s death and challenge the company's reduced diversity efforts. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(AP)

Also Read: Pope Leo XIV meets three royals in white at inaugural mass: What's le privilège du blanc & why only seven women have it?

About the May 25 protest

The protests are scheduled for May 25, Bryant revealed to USA Today, and the walkout will begin at 12 pm ET. The protestors who will participate are requested to remain silent for 9 minutes and 40 seconds, which is the exact amount of time Floyd struggled as David Chauvin’s knee was on his neck.

Previously, Target, headquartered in Minneapolis—the city where Floyd was killed—had pledged to support the Black community and strengthen its inclusion efforts in the wake of his death. However, Pastor Bryant told USA Today that many now feel the company has backtracked on those promises, leading to growing disappointment and calls for accountability within the Black community.

Also Read: Is Annabelle responsible for Louisiana plantation house fire, New Orleans prison break? Evil doll's tour sparks panic

Target boycott group’s demands to the retail store

The boycott group has four key demands from Target, which are as follows:

Fulfil the previously announced $2 billion commitment to support Black-owned businesses by continuing to source their products and services and investing in Black-led media platforms.

Allocate $250 million to 23 Black-owned banks to help reinforce and grow Black financial institutions.

Create retail-focused community hubs at 10 historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to provide education and resources for aspiring Black entrepreneurs.

Reinstate and strengthen diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts throughout all levels of Target’s operations.

On April 17, Rev. Al Sharpton and Bryant met with Target CEO Brian Cornell to discuss the company’s DEI commitments. According to Bryant, the meeting was constructive, with Cornell indicating that the $2 billion pledge to the Black business community would be reinstated by July 31. However, there has been no public confirmation from Target so far, and the remaining three demands remain unmet. Thus, planned boycotts and protests will move forward.